None of the local legislators necessarily like the idea of delaying the process of making big changes to state education funding, but for now all agreed that’s probably what will keep happening in Cheyenne.
“It’s probably kick the can down the road again I think,” said Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) during a school legislative forum Wednesday night at the Cody Library.
Fellow Rep. David Northrup (R-Powell), whose district covers a portion of Cody, said the legislature would possibly delay a major change in funding until there was no other option.
For now, the state has enough in its rainy day fund to cover any deficit in education funding.
“The state of Wyoming is not destitute,” Sen. Hank Coe said. “We have $22 billion in investments.”
But the change in energy pricing has people mulling over how that could affect the future.
“When the commodity prices go down, so does assessed valuation, so there’s not nearly as much money raised locally to fund education,” Coe said.
The state has had a relatively unique, equitable system of school funding since the 1980s, when the supreme court declared all schools should be equitable. Thus finances are more centralized, and the state has also been reliant for a large percentage of funding from mineral revenues.
Coe noted the huge amount of money formerly provided by coal companies in the Powder River Basin was simply no longer a strong source of funding.
“Oil, gas and coal can’t carry us anymore,” Powell School District superintendent Jay Collins said. “You’ve kicked can down the road for 20 years. When is the legislature going to say it’s time to stop kicking the can down the road?”
It doesn’t appear that will stop this year. Coe said he sees no chance of any new revenue bills being passed.
“We all know we’re kicking the can down the road,” he said. “But you’re not going to see any tax increases come out of this legislative session.”
Part of the reason for that is simple – bills need a two-thirds majority to reach the floor in a budget session, aside from the main budget bill itself.
The legislators said there is hope ahead for those looking at new thinking – next year the state will be doing another recalibration of the school funding model.
“I think there will be a real move in the next interim, a different approach,” Coe said. “(Legislators) know we can’t keep kicking the can down the road.”
Until then, the state will rely on a still-sizable rainy day fund most states would love to have to make up the difference.
