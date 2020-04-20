To assist Cody people in this uncertain and challenging time, city leaders have endorsed a new program meant to help them achieve their dream of home ownership.
Since 2015, through a partnership with lenders and loan servicers, Welcome Home Wyoming has offered first mortgages and down-payment assistance to borrowers throughout the state.
A new option under the program goes a step further.
“We now have moved to provide the down payment assistance via a no-interest, second loan forgivable after 36 months,” said Diana Minardi, program administration specialist, in a memo to the City of Cody. “This is expected to lower the interest rate to the borrowers.”
The new financial assistance provides borrowers in low-to-moderate households up to 5% of their first mortgage amount. The cash grant may go toward a down payment, closing costs or prepaid items.
Eligible homebuyers are those who obtain 30-year, fixed-rate, first-mortgage loans, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration, Veteran Affairs, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Small Business Administration Rural Development as well as loans by a conventional lending institution such as a bank.
Matt Hall, Cody mayor and real estate agent, explained potential advantages.
“Many times the closing costs alone make purchasing a home cost-prohibitive for people,” he said.
Low-to-moderate income home buyers are often first-time home buyers, Hall said. With this program, they can apply for a grant to cover closing costs, which can range from $3,000-$4,000 when purchasing and financing a home costing $180,000-$200,000.
To open the program to its residents, the Cody City Council passed a resolution April 7 providing the Cheyenne Housing Authority – which administers Welcome Home Wyoming – permission to provide second-loan opportunities to qualifying people.
The council resolution acknowledges affordable housing is important because it:
• Satisfies a basic human need for shelter.
• Contributes to a community’s overall health and safety.
• Can attract and retain employees.
• Helps stimulate economic growth when new affordable homes are built.
“As our economy looks to move forward from the COVID-19 crisis and people get back on their feet, programs like these will be important given that many potential home buyers will probably have depleted savings,” Hall said.
In exchange for obtaining down payment help, borrowers accept a slightly higher interest rate than they would without the assistance.
The Cheyenne Housing Authority pays program startup costs and ongoing operational costs.
“There’s absolutely no cost to the city to approve,” Cindy Baker, city clerk, said while explaining the program to council members.
“Are we taking business away from local banks?” asked Heidi Rassmussen, Ward 2 representative, asked.
“No,” said Scott Kolpitcke, city attorney, said. “It provides extra capital for some of the down payment.”
For more information about Welcome Home Wyoming, go to welcomehomewy.org/.
