Wyoming State Sen. Hank Coe (R-Cody) announced Friday he will retire after his current term.
The announcement came jointly with that of fellow long-serving Sen. Eli Bebout (R-Riverton). The two have combined to serve more than 60 years in state legislature.
“The Wyoming Legislature continues to be one of the most effective and civil deliberate bodies in the nation. It is my sincere hope that this tradition will continue and Wyoming can be an example to the rest of the nation,” said Coe. “Serving in the Senate has been a true honor and a privilege. I’m eternally grateful to the people of Park County who put their faith in me to represent them for so many years. To my community, friends, family, fellow lawmakers and the exceptional legislative staff, I say thank you.”
“Serving in the Wyoming State Legislature has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Bebout. “The people who are a part of this important process – from the legislators, to the staff and volunteers, to the citizens who come from every corner of the state to advocate for issues important to them – are the best of the best and I’ve been proud to work alongside them. I’ve always believed in leaving things better than you found them, and after four decades in the legislature, I hope that I have. I look forward to watching the next generations of Wyoming leaders usher our great state into the future.”
“Over the last four decades, Senator Bebout and Senator Coe have been conservative giants in the Wyoming legislature,” said Gov. Mark Gordon. “Wyoming’s small businesses and energy leaders have had no greater ally than Senator Bebout. He has worked diligently to clear the way for our main street businesses to thrive and cut through the bureaucratic red tape that kept much of our natural resources under lock key.”
“As Chair of the Senate Education Committee for the past 17 years, Senator Coe has led the charge to improve the quality of education here in Wyoming. His legacy will be felt in Wyoming for generations.” Gordon continued, “I join the people of Wyoming in thanking both Senator Bebout and Senator Coe for their tremendous service. Thank you old friends.”
Senate President Drew Perkins and House Speaker Steve Harshman also had praise for their colleagues.
“Senator Bebout and Senator Coe are the very definition of Wyoming statesmen,” said Perkins. “They’ve made a lasting mark on not only the Senate, but the entire state of Wyoming. I’m proud to call them both mentors and friends, and speak for the entire legislature in thanking them for their service. They will be missed.”
“Service is a value deeply ingrained in all of us in Wyoming,” said Harshman. “Senator Bebout and Senator Coe have made service to our great state a priority throughout their entire lives, setting a high bar for all who follow. For their service, knowledge and love of Wyoming, I thank them.”
Coe was first elected to the Wyoming Senate in 1988. He served as Senate Vice President, Majority Floor Leader and President. He has been Chair of the Senate Education Committee since 2003. In addition to the Education Committee, Coe also chairs the Air Transportation Liaison Committee and is a member of the Senate Minerals, Business & Economic Development Committee, Select Committee on Capital Financing & Investments, Energy Council and Council of State Governments-West Education.
A Fremont County native, Bebout was a member of the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1987 to 2000 where he served as House Majority Floor Leader and Speaker of the House. He was elected to the Senate in 2007 where he also served as Vice President, Majority Floor Leader and Senate President. For the past two years, Bebout has been Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He currently serves on the Air Transportation Liaison Committee, Capitol Building Restoration Oversight Group, Select Committee on School Facilities and Energy Council. Bebout was the Republican Party’s nominee for Governor in 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.