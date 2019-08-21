A lightning-caused fire in Yellowstone National Park one mile west of Dunraven Pass has affected just .1 acre of ground, but remains active and is being monitored.
The Carnellian Fire broke out Sunday amidst reports of dry conditions and high fire danger in the Park. According to the Park Service, the last time that area burned was 1988.
The Pollux Fire, which was ignited by lightning Aug. 3, is still burning and has expanded to 30 acres. That fire, not far from the East Entrance, which was spotted from a Mount Washburn lookout, also is being monitored.
While no additional specific fire restrictions have been announced, the Park Service issued a reminder that camp fires are only allowed within fire rings in campgrounds and at some backcountry sites. Camp fires must be cold to the touch before users depart the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.