Work on a replacement for the existing Cody Game and Fish regional office with a projected opening date of 2022 is just beginning.
Tuesday, DeeDee Hawk, chief of the services division, informed the Game and Fish Commission an agreement was made Nov. 5 with Plan One-Architects to start planning the design of the facility.
A kickoff meeting is scheduled for Jan. 21-22 in Cody, she said at the commission’s meeting at Northwest College in Powell.
“We’ll start figuring what this building will look like,” Hawk said.
It is expected to take 11 months to sort out the design and likely in January of 2020 the designs will go out to bid for contractors, she said.
Neither Hawk, nor G&F director Brian Nesvik, would speculate on a cost for the project.
Nesvik said he wants competitors to bid for a low price.
“I don’t know,” Nesvik said of a ballpark range. “We want to be competitive and see what people will build it for. We want a building that meets our needs, but is frugal and cost effective.”
Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith said the current local headquarters, on the outskirts of town on Highway 120, is a 1970s era structure.
“We need a new building,” Smith said. “We have outgrown our needs.”
Hawk used the phrase, “It’s in horrible shape” to describe the status of the present facility.
The department plan is to build the new office on a 22-acre parcel of land on a hill near the Belfry Bridge.
Hawk said it should be large enough to accommodate personnel, but also feature “a meeting space” for hearings and even for potential non-G&F organizations to use.
The long lead time for completion relates to many steps and processes that must be followed in constructing a new government building, Hawk said.
It is not even certain if the new office will be a one-story or two-story structure.
Size, space, cost and functionality are all taken into consideration, she said. Also, the study of soil conditions.
Plan One-Architects has offices in Cody, Cheyenne and Rock Springs and Dan Odasz pledged all work will be done within the state.
Commissioner Patrick Crank noted other building projects inevitably end up with costly change orders.
“The state gets killed on change orders,” Crank said. But he also said, “We’re excited about this building.”
Odasz said the best way to avoid changes is with “tight planning. I can’t promise perfection, but we can strive for it.”
