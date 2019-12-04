Big Horn Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at 8th Street Ivy Banquet Room.
Guests are welcome and anyone who is interested in researching a possible American Revolutionary heritage. A Christmas Party “no host luncheon” with a selection of three menu items is offered. For more information contact Patsy Ann Jones, (307) 578-8969.
