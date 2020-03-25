Due to last week’s Park County public health order, many restaurants have started or expanded curbside takeout and delivery services.
Below are restaurants in Cody offering delivery or curbside services as of Wednesday morning. Restaurants that have decided to close completely during this time are not listed.
• 8th Street at the Ivy is offering curbside pick-up. Order by phone at (307) 578-8444.
• Annie’s Soda Saloon & Café is offering curbside service. Order online through the website, or call (307) 578-8400. Starting March 21, curbside deliveries include coupons for shaved ice.
• Arby’s has closed dining room seating, but drive-thru is open, as well as takeout and third-party delivery options. Orders can be made at (307) 587-6646.
• Brewgards is open for package sale and food orders, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Lunch, dinner and package liquor are available through drive-thru, as well as for curbside pickup. Food orders can be made at (307) 587-4431.
• Bubba’s Bar-B-Que is suspending breakfast service and tweaking serving hours 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Curbside pick-up is offered. Order by phone at (307) 587-7427.
• Burger King drive-thru is still open.
• Cassie’s Supper Club is doing takeout through their drive-thru window on the far side of the building 4-8 p.m., and asks that people call ahead with their orders at (307) 527-5500. They are also selling wholesale beef, steaks and burgers to cook at home.
• Champs Chicken is open for carryout and curbside pickup. Order at (307) 587-9331.
• Cody Coffee is offering curbside take-out and delivery. The Roaster is open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and orders can be made at (307) 224-3443. The Station is open 6 a.m.-2 p.m., offering curbside takeout and drive through. Orders can be made at (307) 578-6661.
• Cody Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant is doing takeout only. Menu is available on their website codychinese.com, and order by phone at (307) 527-6420.
• Cody Steak House is currently doing to-go orders for curbside pickup and credit card only. Order by phone at (307) 586-2550.
• Dairy Queen is drive through only, as well as providing curbside services. Adjusted hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Orders can be made on the Dairy Queen website or over the phone at (307) 587-2151.
• Domino’s Pizza is offering the usual takeout and delivery options, with new contactless delivery options for those self-quarantining. Orders can be made online or by phone at (307) 587-4781.
• Gasthaus Cardi is offering curbside service, and delivery for those 65 and older. The menu is available on Facebook. Delivery orders must be $20 or over with a 10% charge. Order by phone at (307) 578-8202.
• Heritage Bakery is offering curbside takeout or delivery 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Menu and daily specials are available on their Facebook page.
• Il Padrino is offering takeout orders noon-5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday.
• Juniper offers call and pick-up, with menu available on Facebook, Noon-7:30 p.m., order at (307) 587-4472.
• McDonald’s is taking orders through drive-thru, mobile ordering through the app and by phone. Orders can be made at (307) 587-5900.
• Michael’s Tacos is offering delivery or curbside pickup. Order at (307) 587-5527.
• Millstone Pizza Company & Brewery is open for curbside takeout. Order by phone at (307) 271-7111.
• More Burgers & Shakes has drive-thru and curbside pick-up. New temporary hours are 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., order pick-ups at (307) 586-5454.
Noon Break is open for to-go orders 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday. People may pickup and takeout at back window, or come in front door, or sit out in front parking lot and call.
• Peter’s Café is open for curbside takeout, Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Order by phone at (307) 527-5040.
• Pizza Hut is open for delivery and takeout. Orders can be made online or call (307) 527-7819.
• Pizza on the Run is offering curbside pickup and delivery, and is only taking card payments. Order at (307) 578-5550.
• Point Cafe offering curbside delivery, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday at Cody Library entrance. Menu available on Facebook.
• Proud Cut is offering curbside takeout services. Order by phone at (307) 527-6905.
• Shiki Japanese Cuisine is open for phone only takeout orders, Monday through Saturday. Orders can be made at (307) 527-7116.
• Silver Dollar Bar is closed for in-house business, but is still open for takeout and delivery. Hours are noon to around 7:30 p.m., and orders can be made at (307) 527-7666.
• Taco John’s drive thru is open and take out orders can be made through the app or by phone order at (307) 527-6424.
• Thai Thai Restaurant has pickup, and delivery services with a $20 minimum. Orders can be done by phone at (307) 587-4268, or by Facebook or Instagram.
• The Breadboard has closed the dining room and offering drive-thru services exclusively.
• The Irma Hotel & Restaurant’s dining room is closed, but takeout orders from a limited menu are still being taken. The menu can be found on the hotel’s Facebook page. Only credit cards and checks are being accepted at this time. Orders at (307) 5870-4221.
• The Meatery has items available through drive thru or curbside takeout, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Order at (307) 586-2556.
• Trailhead Cody is still offering curbside takeout and delivery within city limits. A temporary to-go menu is available online and on Facebook. Order at (307) 578-8510. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 3-8 p.m.
• QT’s Restaurant has cancelled all specialty meals, however, they have a new curbside menu. Breakfast is 6:30-10 a.m. and dinner is 5-8 p.m. Orders can be made at (307) 587-5555 ext. 630.
• Wendy’s dining room is closed, but all other services, including drive-thru and pickup, are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Call (307) 527-7636.
• Yellowstone Cutthroat carry-out and delivery, 3:30-7 p.m., delivery between Gib's Bridge and Shoshone National Forest Service boundary.
Compiled by Alex Nicholson
