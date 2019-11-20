For people who aren’t thrilled with a shorter spring break than usual this March, just wait a year.
Monday night the Cody School Board unanimously approved a 2020-2021 calendar with a full week off March 29-April 2 for spring break as part of the consent agenda.
Trustee Stefanie Bell offered a brief note before the vote.
“This includes the week-long spring break,” she said, smiling.
Last year superintendent Ray Schulte said at the time the decision by the calendar committee for a shortened spring break – but a full two week winter break – was a narrow decision.
He said of the parents on the committee, those with elementary-aged children, were more likely to want the full week off for spring break while parents of high school-aged students were most likely to want the shorter spring break.
This year’s break is Thursday, April 9 through Monday, April 13.
Beyond restoring a full week off in the spring, the next calendar includes a slightly earlier start day, Aug. 25, and a May 27 final day.
In the current calendar May 28 is the last day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.