A standoff involving Cody police and Park County deputies ended around 5:30 p.m. Monday when authorities in tactical gear entered a camper where a 76-year-old man had shot and killed himself after shooting a woman in the head, according to police.
The woman, reportedly his 44-year-old girlfriend, suffered non life-threatening injuries according to reports.
For roughly two hours authorities, some with the Tactical Response Team carrying rifles, had surrounded a fifth wheel parked in the Parkway RV Campground and Trailer Village and had at one point fired several rounds of possible smoke or concussion grenades. At one point authorities were seen talking to someone in the trailer with a megaphone. A bomb robot was also seen being utilized.
It followed a call around 3:30 p.m. for an ambulance to respond to a a 44-year-old woman with a possible gunshot wound. Soon after a second ambulance was called to the scene along with more law enforcement.
Cody resident John Justice was sitting with Michaela Osborne in an F-150 across Yellowstone Avenue from the gas station and said he had initially pulled up to the gas station just as police were flooding in. He said he heard a man had shot the woman and was in the trailer. He said he was staying to watch from across the street because his grandmother lived in one of the trailers and he wanted to make sure she was safe.
"This isn't something that happens in Cody," Osborne added. "Stuff like this does not happen."
