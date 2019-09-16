A Cody woman will face 9-12 months in court-ordered inpatient treatment following her jail term for breaking her probation conditions.
On Aug. 23, Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson sentenced Brook Jones, 25, to one year in incarceration that must be served between jail and treatment. She will also be placed on intensive supervised probation for three years. Jones had also been caught drinking alcohol with another person on probation at their house in Powell in January and was sanctioned in treatment. In addition, she tested positive for marijuana in February and June 2018.
“There’s no future ahead of you as long as drugs and alcohol rule your world,” Simpson told Jones during her sentencing.
Simpson expressed annoyance during that hearing when finding Jones had not set up her new treatment center yet, despite being instructed to following court hearings to make such arrangements.
“That bothers me quite a bit,” he said.
In the spring, Jones was kicked out of Southwest Counseling Services for inappropriate behavior and has been in custody at the Park County Detention Center since May 21 with $20,000 cash-only bond.
In 2014, Jones pled guilty to aiding and abetting delivery of meth within 500 feet of a school zone in 2012. She and two other women were caught completing a meth transaction 223 feet from Powell High School in Jones’ vehicle.
From that crime she was sentenced to five years supervised probation and was required to pursue substance abuse treatment.
But Jones has repeatedly broken her probation.
In 2018, she was found guilty for driving under the influence of alcohol with a child passenger in the car and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. She also broke her probation in 2016 when cited for lack of progress and missed classes in treatment at Cody Regional Health. In October 2017 she was sentenced to six years supervised probation.
Jones and her public defender Sarah Miles petitioned to have the sentence only involve supervised probation, but Simpson rejected this plea.
“I didn’t want Ms. Jones out there without some kind of safety net of an inpatient treatment,” he said.
Sarah Miles, Jones’s public defender, said her client will apply for admittance into the Volunteers of America treatment program in Sheridan.
Jones, clad in orange prison garb at her hearing and the word “family” tattooed on her neck, expressed gratitude to her brother for taking care of her 4-year-old daughter while she has been in custody.
“That means a lot to me,” Jones said. “I’m really grateful for that and proud of him.”
