Below are a list of changes business and governmental organizations have made in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Feel free to email zac@codyenterprise.com or comment below for more changes.
• Northern Wyoming Surgical Center has been actively engaged in efforts to prepare, prevent, and execute emergency plans to limit the threat of COVID-19. As suggested by the Surgeon General of the United States, the American College of Surgeons, and the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association elective procedures should be postponed at this time and supplies and resources should be reserved for urgent cases only. As such, Northern Wyoming Surgical Center will postpone all elective cases until April 5. The Center will remain open for urgent cases that cannot be postponed.
• Shoshone National Forest offices remain open and operational, and is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, and making necessary changes should the need arise. To assist, they are asking all visitors to self-assess using USDA provided questions.
• Cody Cupboard has suspended in-store shopping Friday to protect the safety of shoppers as well as Cody Cupboard volunteers. People who sign up for the program with the Department of Family Services will be provided with a pre-packed mix of food at the door of the Cody Cupboard.
Baby items including food, formula and diapers will be available at the Park County Public Health Department. The Public Health Department is located in the Park County Courthouse at 1002 Sheridan Ave. Cody, WY 82414 with office hours 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Cody Cupboard welcomes food and monetary donations from the community. Food donations will be accepted at the back door of the Cupboard Monday through Friday 1-4 p.m. or can be placed in the cooler after hours.
• The Park County Sheriff's Office is temporarily not allowing any in-person jail visits or doing in-person services for the public, such as fingerprinting.
• While most events have been cancelled or suspended due to the outbreak and advice from the CDC and President Donald Trump to have no large gatherings, the blood drive at the VFW is still on as of Tuesday morning.
• In order to keep Park County Animal Shelter staff safe and healthy so they can continue to care for the more than 80 animals in their care, staff are limiting the amount of people who can come in to the shelter. Volunteers will not be allowed for the time being. If you are interested in adopting an animal, please fill out the application online and we will process your application from there and be in contact with you when it is approved. After the application has been approved you can come and meet the animal. For more information contact 307-587-5110 or send us an email at manager@parkcountyanimalshelter.org.
