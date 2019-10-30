Below-freezing temperatures have a benefit – the deer carcasses don’t smell as bad.
One mule deer doe broke that rule after two Wyoming Department of Transportation employees hauled it on the lift of the flatbed truck Monday morning. The smell cut through the cold air as blood dripped from the back of the truck.
A crow circled overhead the Wapiti bridge as WYDOT Cody crew members Russ Edwards and Ryan Cheney finished depositing the dead deer carcass onto the truck.
“We just took his lunch,” Edwards said, looking up.
When snowplows bury dead deer, crew members search the skies for the black birds to locate carcasses.
The two men were just getting started on a trip up the North Fork to recover deer recently hit by cars. They had heard about three, but as usual they expected to find more.
“It’s amazing how many deer get hit,” Cheney said.
Edwards, who has been with the department 13 years, said they had picked up 50-60 carcasses in the past two months.
“It’s not a fun job,” he said.
It is an important one, however; especially in the fall. It’s the busiest time of the year for deer accidents – the biggest part of roadkill cleanup in the county.
“It’s almost a daily routine, at least every other day, this time of year” said Jim Berry, WYDOT Cody maintenance foreman.
Removal is not the fulltime job for anyone. Berry said the No. 1 responsibility for WYDOT workers is plowing the roads, with road maintenance and carcass removal secondary aspects.
In Cody the job is generally handled by code enforcement officer Jennifer Morris, who is usually knocking on doors regarding complaints about barking dogs and unkempt properties.
But she knew what she was getting into when she came to the police department seven years ago.
At her previous job in another state she had helped an officer load a deer that had been hit.
“One of my first experiences was a deer that had been on the side of the road a few days,” she said. “It was hot and it was so cooked the meat was falling off the bone, so I knew what to expect when I got here.”
Depending on the animal, the process can involve Wyoming Game and Fish, highway patrol and devastated pet owners. What it almost always involves is a lot of work for one or more of Berry’s workers or Morris, who remove animals from the road and transport them to a special area of the landfill.
“A lot of time animals are hit in evening hours, so first thing in the morning, at 8 a.m., I get an animal deceased call,” Morris said. “It’s one of the first things I do that day.”
What to do when you’ve hit a deer
Even in Cody deer are a big percentage of the carcasses needing to be removed from the road – the common squashed rabbit doesn’t usually stick around long enough to be a bother thanks to scavengers, Morris said.
If a driver hits a deer, G&F regional wildlife management coordinator Corey Class said the first call should be to law enforcement to report the accident.
“They’ll ask you the status of the animal,” he said. “If it’s not dead they can contact us or police or highway patrol can euthanize the animal.”
Private citizens are not allowed to finish off a wounded animal that has been hit, although Class said the response time on those calls is usually quick.
There are other states such as Montana where it is legal to harvest roadkill, but the effort to do the same in Wyoming has always fallen short.
“I’ve talked with states who allow it and it remains one of their concerns that it can be a way to legalize a kill that wasn’t legal,” Class said.
There is a way for a motorist to harvest an animal he or she has struck and killed, but that necessitates a game warden determining whether it was an accident and not poaching, as well as purchasing an interstate game tag.
Other than in those situations, Class said G&F generally doesn’t play a role in the removal of deer or elk carcasses unless it isn’t clear the animal was unintentionally hit.
However, when a bison, bighorn sheep or moose is struck, the agency plays a larger role. For North Fork bison especially, there’s one key concern.
“The warden will want to know if a bison is properly disposed of so as not to be bear attractant,” Class said.
Berry said WYDOT has a one-ton truck with a lift gate now that comes in handy on those type of animals especially.
“They’ll take sheep, but we take buffalo, load it up into the truck,” he said.
Prevention
It’s part of the job, but every agency dealing with dead animals on the road has also spent time working on ways to cut down the amount.
Morris said in the city two years of culling deer – 101 in all – has resulted in a sharp decrease in the number of deer-vehicle collisions in town.
“I was picking up 60-70 deer a year before culling,” she said. “Now with culling, I maybe take a dead animal to the landfill one or two times a month.”
Outside of town collisions remain high, but the county has worked to try and increase driver visibility. Berry said they do that by mowing grass and weeds far from the edge of the road.
He said a lot of the issue is driver inattention, and it’s not just a tourist problem.
Class said G&F works all over the state to minimize collisions at hot spots for deer activity.
At some locations a solution could be a wildlife overpass, but in Park County the Powell Highway is one of the biggest issues and is far too much road for a narrow solution.
Class said on that road the problem is resident deer frequently cross the road to go from their water source to their food source.
“Obey the speed limits, be aware, but deer can pop out for no reason,” he said. “Minding your speed is the No. 1 thing as a motorist you can do.”
Clean up
When preventative measures don’t work, the birds are happy.
Morris sees them at the county landfill when she drives up with animal carcasses to dispose of.
“A dead animal pile, it’s disgusting,” she said. “In the summertime, if it rains there’s pools of blood and foam, it gets shoes dirty and you smell that nastiness the rest of the day.”
She said she’s had to harden herself to the site of dead animals to do her job, but she’s also a pet owner and therefore understands what people go through when they lose one.
So she does what she can to hold on to a cat or dog carcass most of the day and takes a picture of the animal to send to the Park County Animal Shelter for potential identification, at which point she can bring the animal to the owners so they can bury or cremate it.
“When I do make contact with family I console them,” she said. “It’s their family, it’s tough.”
Most of the animals she deals with are either strays or wild animals, however. It’s the same scenario outside of town.
Berry said the worst cases are when the animal carcass is off the road and not visible, in which case it’s the smell that leads someone to notice the carcass. But it’s all part of the job.
“Our guys are pretty good about it,” he said. “We try to get them as soon as we can – the longer it takes the worse they get.
“Sometime it takes a few days – those aren’t very pleasant.”
Then frigid temperatures, for all of the issues they can cause, can be welcome.
