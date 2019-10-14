Cody local TV channel 30 is getting new ownership.
K30OU-D, an ABC affiliate, is one of nine in the state purchased recently by Vision Wyoming LLC, headed by Vision Alaska I LLC and Steven C. Brissette.
The stations had been owned by Silverton Broadcasting Company.
Vision Wyoming was incorporated less than a month ago in Delaware.
According to the announcement by broker Kalil & Co. Inc., contracts have been signed and applications are being filed with the Federal Communications Commission to approve the transfers.
