A Thermopolis man has been recently charged with his fifth DUI in the past 10 years.
James Cote was arrested by Cody Police on Jan. 7 after authorities received a phone call about a man throwing up from his truck.
According to the affidavit, when police arrived at the scene Cote was sitting in his parked and idling red truck. When engaging with officers he appeared heavily intoxicated and was unable to perform a variety of field sobriety tests. Inside his vehicle was a half-empty bottle of vodka.
Cote ended up testing positive for a .182% blood alcohol concentration and admitted to police to drinking “too much.” He was cooperative with authorities.
According to the affidavit, Cote has received DUIs in 2011, 2013 and 2016, in Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia. Deputy prosecuting attorney Larry Eichele said there is also a fourth on Cote’s record but no information has been made publicly available regarding that event.
This was Cote’s first Wyoming DUI. He was also charged for driving with a suspended license.
According to WalletHub.com, Wyoming is 37th in the country when it comes to strictness of driving under the influence of alcohol penalties. In 2018, the state had the third highest DUI rate and second highest DUI fatality rate in the country, according to backgroundchecks.org.
In Wyoming it takes a fourth DUI within 10 years for felony charges to be brought.
Cote could receive up to seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines for his felonious crime.
Those are maximum penalties and the court has a wide range of options in sentencing.
It is also up to the court to determine for how long Cote’s license will be suspended for.
