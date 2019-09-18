An optimistic documentary about the future of the natural world, “The Biggest Little Farm” will open the fall season of the Northwest Wyoming Film Series next Tuesday.
The movie will be shown at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Big Horn Cinemas. The ticket price is $7 for each showing.
The season will continue with double showings on successive Tuesdays – “Maiden” on Oct. 1, “Echo in the Canyon” on Oct. 8, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” on Oct. 15, “Honeyland” on Oct. 22 and “Toni Morrison” on Oct. 29.
“The fall lineup features a wide breadth of signature films intended to delight and provoke, entertain and educate,” NWFS President Peter Hassrick said.
While the six-film fall season has become the tradition for NWFS, he noted, the arrangement between the organization and Big Horn Cinemas has been simplified.
NWFS will no longer solicit memberships but will maintain its email list and Facebook page for sharing information about the movies.
Instead of charging two ticket prices for NWFS members and nonmembers, Big Horn Cinemas has set a flat fee of $7 for each showing and will continue to promote the series. In exchange, NWFS will continue to recommend films to the theater for the fall and spring seasons.
“This is a continuation of a healthy and exciting relationship between NWFS and Tony Beaverson of Big Horn Cinemas that started in the spring of 2012,” Hassrick said. “We’ve been delighted with the response from the community, which has shown a committed interest in films of exceptional quality.”
To learn more about the movies, visit NWFS on Facebook or send your email to hbloomwilson@gmail.com.
