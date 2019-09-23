Nearly all schools in the Cody School District are meeting expectations in the state accountability test.
At Tuesday’s board meeting assistant superintendent Tim Foley announced the latest results of the Wyoming Accountability Act and federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which identifies individual school performance levels based on a variety of factors, including achievement, growth and equity.
“We have reason to celebrate in Cody,” he said.
For the second consecutive year Livingston School led the pack, exceeding expectations in every category.
Trustee Stefanie Bell noted the challenge for a high-performing school to continue to do well on growth.
“All students are expected to grow,” Foley said, “whether under performers or above-average performers.”
Last year three schools were partially meeting expectations, but this year the only one was Cody High School. Foley said the school is performing well in a lot of areas – including ACT scores and college readiness – despite the listing.
“A lot of things are on track and going very well, but there are things to look at,” he said.
All of the other schools in the district were meeting expectations, including the rural and city elementary schools, Cody Middle School and Heart Mountain Academy.
