Registration for Game and Fish’s Medicine Lodge Kids Outdoor Day is open for the Aug. 24 event.
Young people from the Bighorn Basin are invited to participate in activities ranging from casting to shooting air rifles, making animal tracks to fish painting, depending upon age.
The event at Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site in Hyattsville requires preregistration and a fee of $15.
Those who register by Aug. 7 will receive a T-shirt and water bottle.
Up to 24 participants will be allowed in each of three age categories. A fourth age group, called Little Explorers, which requires a parent accompanying the child, is for kids 7-and-under.
Activities for children 8-10 include casting with fishing poles and basic camping skills. Children 11-12 will learn how to operate a GPS and shoot .22 rifles. Those 13 and up can work on shotgun skills, fly casting and will be able to investigate a wildlife crime scene, among other activities.
Day of event check-in is 7:30-8:15 a.m. with activities beginning at 8:30. The Little Explorers tent will be open 8:30-11:30.
Registration forms can be obtained on the Game and Fish website, by calling the Game and Fish Cody office at (307) 527-7125, or by calling the Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site at (307) 469-2234.
