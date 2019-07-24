A grizzly bear preying on cattle near Pinedale Sunday was relocated to an area seven miles west of Wapiti in the Clocktower Creek drainage.
The sub-adult male grizzly was captured and moved by Wyoming Game and Fish at the direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The bear’s offense was killing cattle on a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment north of Pinedale.
According to a Game and Fish statement, “Bears that are considered a threat to human safety are not relocated.
“This particular site was chosen due to the lack of human presence and ability to release the bears several miles behind closed gates.”
