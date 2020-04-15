Wyoming Rising, a non-partisan advocacy group based in Park County, is stepping up to shine a light on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with a film festival running online Friday through April 26 and an online climate solutions workshop at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22.
Families will have free access to more than 50 documentary films. The climate solutions workshop promises a hopeful, scientifically grounded, action-oriented experience that educators, local government officials and citizens can use to evaluate the policy options that will offer the greatest leverage for reducing global warming, the group states.
The climate simulator workshop is free but requires registration. To register for either or both events, go to eventbrite.com and search for Wyoming Rising Earth Day 2020. Registrants will receive a link and a log-in code from Wyoming Rising to watch the films for free. People may also donate to the group.
The films have been curated by the team at the Earth Day Film Festival and include international and national documentaries that educate, inspire and connect viewers to powerful and quirky stories about social and environmental justice, wildlife and nature.
Films include “Our Gorongosa,” a 60-minute film about the park in Mozambique; “America’s Shopping Addiction,” seven minutes, about consumer waste; “Stekenjokk and the Guardian of the Eggs,” 29 minutes, about guarding rare bird eggs in Sweden; “How a Song Saved a Species,” two minutes, about whales; “A Message from the Future of Paradise,” seven minutes, about the destruction of Paradise, Calif., by wildfire in 2018; and “Where Life Begins,” 10 minutes, about the relationship of Arctic residents and caribou. Wyoming Rising will host an online discussion of the films after the festival.
On April 22, Wyoming Rising Co-chair Mary Keller, Ph.D., will conduct two interactive, one-hour workshops using the En-ROADS climate simulator, which is a project of MIT Sloan and Climate Interactive.
Keller is training as an En-ROADS climate simulator ambassador. The “online interface simulates 100 years of energy, land and climate data in less than one second to identify solutions to limit warming to within 2 degrees Celsius (3.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.