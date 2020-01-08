With computer science being officially adopted at the state level, the countdown has begun for school districts in Wyoming to prepare to teach a 10th standard.
Cody School District superintendent Ray Schulte told trustees at the December board meeting it was time for the district to begin preparations.
“It’s something to look at this spring, if not fall, as there is staffing that needs to happen,” Schulte said. “I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for students, but we don’t have everything in place that needs to be in place in order to offer this to students.”
School districts have until the 2022-23 school year to align their curriculum to the standards.
The state board passed the long-discussed measure after a few late tweaks.
“The state board consistently supported the adoption of new standards for Computer Science, that would be rigorous and help prepare students for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Walt Wilcox, board chair. “We are glad to have received the opinion from the Attorney General that will provide specific guidance to the board and ultimately districts about what is required and what is optional.”
The proposed standards are on Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for a 75-day review before being adopted.
Schulte said trustees needed to begin discussing preparations this spring or at the latest in the fall.
He said the district is best equipped to teach the new standards right now at the middle school, where two teachers happen to already have certification to teach the discipline at that level.
Offering classes at the high school may be the toughest task.
“Computer science teachers are virtually impossible to find, so we may be looking at virtual offerings initially,” Schulte said.
The silver lining is, he said, nearly every other district in the state is in the same situation, challenged to add a new standard in just a couple of years.
“It’s kind of daunting,” trustee Cathy Roes said.
