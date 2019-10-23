Climbing off the bus at Beck Lake last week during a second-period Cody High School physical education class, students pair up and start baiting hooks for a hour of fishing.
With the fish biting and smiles all around it was another rewarding hour in the new class. Called unified physical education, the class pairs students with special needs with those of the general population.
This is the first trimester CHS has offered the course and by all accounts it’s a big success.
“It was the best day,” senior Emily Larsen said. “Everyone caught a fish and were super excited about that.
“It’s a great class. Everyone in the class is very understanding and it helps our peers to be more understanding.”
Adaptive physical education teacher Bret Engdahl said the idea for unified P.E. came up a few years ago. Then last February he went to a Unified Special Olympics Clinic and began crafting a syllabus for the class so students could “hit the ground running this fall.”
Because it was finalized after students had selected their schedule for this year, Engdahl recruited some students to take the elective class.
“There was a bunch of kids I knew would be into it,” he said. “They had to change their schedules but they were excited to do it and jumped on board.”
Junior Nic Talich is one of those students.
“I thought it would be fun,” he said. “It’s been cool to hang out with all the kids and to interact with them.”
The class consists of nine special needs and nine peer mentors.
“We focus on peer interaction as much as we can,” Engdahl said. “Students pair off together and learn from each other.”
Class activities are similar to Cody’s life sports class. So far the students have gone paddle boarding, canoeing and fishing, and will conclude with swimming and bowling. They also play volleyball and do other activities when the group can’t go outdoors.
“I really like it, you get to do stuff like volleyball and work in the weight room,” freshman Samuel Gebhard said. “I like running around like a chicken with your head cut off and picking on the teachers.”
So far, fishing has been the favorite for all the students.
“It’s really cool,” freshman Tony Underwood said. “My favorite thing was fishing. I caught three one day and caught a couple yesterday and (mentors) unhook it for you.”
Engdahl said the class has allowed the special needs students to open up and be more outgoing as the class has gone on.
“It gives them more confidence and now they say hello when we see them in the halls,” senior Tristan Blatt said. “It’s always fun and there’s never a boring day.”
Students rotate who they are paired up with so they get to know the entire class.
“They really help out a lot,” Gebhard said of the mentors. “They teach us a lot of stuff and they like to play with us.”
Currently the class will be offered the first trimester of each school year, but Engdahl said it’s possible it could be offered more depending on popularity.
“They’re learning from each other and building relationships with their peers,” Engdahl said. “It’s cool to see the impact they’re having on each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.