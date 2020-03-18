Get ready for a switch in downtown traffic.
By the end of this week, S&S Builders, prime contractor for the 2020 Cody Improvements Project, expects to finish concrete work in a two-block stretch along the north half of Sheridan by the end of this week.
The $4.93 million WYDOT project that started March 2 outside of China Town Restaurant consists of removal and replacement of damaged concrete road panels; curb and gutter and sidewalk plus all new ADA ramps.
Work in Week 3 will continue from 10th to 12th Street on the north side of Sheridan. Then, weather permitting, on Monday activity will jump to the south side where it will start outside the Park County Courthouse and work its way east along Sheridan to The Irma.
For the time being, there’s no apparent need to worry the coronavirus will adversely impact the construction schedule.
Although consumer demands in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has truckers delivering supplies across the country working overtime, shortages have not yet impacted the downtown road construction project.
Concrete and crushed base supplier Big Horn Redi Mix of Cody has sufficient materials on hand, said Kurt Countryman, S&S project manager, during Tuesday’s weekly public meeting in the Cody Club Room.
“So we plan to keep blazing away with our pour schedule,” he said.
In addition to Big Horn Redi Mix, Quality Asphalt Paving is a Cody supplier for the project.
Other businesses on the job include:
• Rollinger Companies, Billings, providing saw and seal work.
• Robinson Grinding & Profiling, Worland.
• S&L, Cowley, providing traffic control, signs and Thermoplastic striping.
The project has provided income for laborers as well.
Countryman said project superintendent Ed Epperson had hired 10 workers from Cody for a subcontractor crew.
Since then three have left the job. The Cody School District’s three-week closure announced Sunday night resulted in the loss of a worker who is staying home with three children. Another quit to care for an ill wife.
“We’re looking for more,” said Countryman, who hopes to fill employee vacancies.
Starting next Tuesday at 10 a.m., weekly public updates will take place outside on the east side of The Irma at Sheridan and 12th Street. To reduce possible exposure to coronavirus, the location will remain in place for at least the next three meetings, regardless of inclement weather. People attending should dress accordingly.
During work on the north half the next few days, traffic will continue along the south side of the roadway, with one lane in each direction.
When work in the 10th and 11th blocks jumps across the road to continue on the south side of Sheridan, intersections on the south side at 10th and 11th will be closed and two-way traffic directed along the north side of Sheridan.
Updating the Cody City Council on the project Tuesday night, public works director Phillip Bowman said the switch will depend on whether test results show the concrete is cured sufficiently to allow traffic along the north side.
“Otherwise there will be a delay on the switch,” he said.
For more information contact Countryman at (307) 680-6563.
