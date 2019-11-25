The Park County Travel Council revealed a big boost in lodging tax revenue from last month at its meeting last Wednesday, although total annual taxes will likely be down for 2019, or no better than no growth.
The monthly taxes collected leapt by $78,647, or a 15 percent gain month-to-month from 2018.
At the same time, the year-to-date collections were down 2 percent, or $51,735.
However, after a slow start to the tourist season, partially blamed on bad weather, the overall picture was viewed as positive by the council.
“I think we’re going to be flat,” said marketing director Claudia Wade, as her projection for 2019.
The council met at the Holiday Inn and digested the report from treasurer Mike Darby.
Chairman John Parsons said the recent surge actually represented a comeback for the county in recent months.
Referring to frequent poor weather, Parsons said, “It’s pretty amazing since we only had about five weeks of summer.”
Mostly, Park County has experienced steady increases in hotel taxes in recent years.
“It’s been a good run,” Wade said.
In other business, the Travel Council issued two grants totaling $900.
The Powell Soroptimist Creative Craft Fair, Nov. 30 at the Park County Fairgrounds with an anticipated 500 guests, was given $300 to help operations.
Also, the Powell Wrestling Club’s 3-Style Tournament for March 13-14, was aided by a grant of $600. The event takes place at Cabre Gym at Northwest College.
The council keeps close tabs on exposure in media outlets around the world for Park County and Cody.
One notable mention was a story on the website MSN.com with the headline “The Most Beautiful Main Street in Every State.” The street chosen to represent Wyoming was Cody’s Sheridan Avenue.
