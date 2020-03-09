Park County has been chosen as one of four locations in the state of Wyoming to host a GIS workshop for local teachers.
On Wednesday more than a dozen K-12 educators will take part in learning about one of the fastest growing tech fields in America, for the purpose of passing on that knowledge on to their students. The northwest region class will be held at Northwest Community College in Powell.
The GIS 101-type workshops are a result of the Wyoming Geospatial Organization being awarded an $8,000 grant from National Geographic to bring GIS education to teachers in Wyoming.
GIS mapping technology can be applied to nearly any field for data, construction, zoning and research purposes. As more and more mapping resources move online, the extremely diverse technology will continue to grow.
“Even at the most rudimentary level, it is important and can be applied anywhere,” said Brett Governanti, a board member with WGO and GIS specialist for the City of Casper. “Everything has to happen somewhere. It’s all about the location where something is going to occur.”
The workshop will be covering National Geographic’s Geo-Inquiry Process and Problem Solving Process and GIS software programs ArcGIS Online and Esri’s GeoInquiries.
Joy Hill, planning and zoning director for Park County, said the purpose of the seminars is to get teachers and students engaged in GIS.
“(It) will make them more aware of the ‘where’ of their world, which applies to every single discipline in one way or another,” she said in an email.
The free workshop is already filled.
Hill will lead the workshop with Brian Clarkson of T-O Engineers. She said it will also cover GIS-related web applications, basic field uses for GIS, educational standards and classroom management related to GIS, and will provide lesson planning resources that can be used in the classroom.
GIS is one of the fastest growing high-tech paths in the world right now, with an average median salary of $80,300 for geographers as of 2018 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Governanti said the grant funds will be used to pay for substitute teachers to cover for the full-time teachers attending the all day workshop, and up to $100 per teacher for covering travel costs.
Hill said local and regional entities are encouraged to provide “goodies” as a part of the welcoming packet for visiting teachers.
Contact Karen Rogers with questions at Karen.rogers1@wyo.gov.
