The end is in sight for a new Park County Animal Shelter, with work set to begin next spring and plans almost completed.
The PCAS board continues to raise funds to reach its $1.9 million goal, but shelter board president Ken Markert said it is hoped that will wrap up soon.
“When we started fundraising in 2016 there was no light and now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and it’s big and bright,” he said.
Working with Plan 1 Architects and Shelter Planners out of Virginia, the group has created a set of plans for the new structure.
“Plan 1 knows what works locally and what can be built in Wyoming,” Markert said. “Shelter Planners is for the specific shelter stuff.”
The current 2,540-square-foot structure was constructed using residential-grade materials that are not designed to withstand the day-to-day use of an animal shelter. This has resulted in the building’s deterioration.
The new shelter will be about 8,000 square feet and built with shelter-specific materials.
The plan is to break ground in February or early March and have the new shelter open by December.
“We’re still trying to raise money because we don’t know what some of the costs are going to be for equipment,” Markert said.
It will be located about 250 feet east of the current building. Adoption of animals will take place through the front door, while relinquishment of animals will happen in the back.
When entering the building the dog wing will be on the left and cat wing on the right. There will be room for 86 cats and 25 dogs.
“It’s designed to facilitate adoption,” he said. “What we have now is like animal jail, just rows of cages not designed for people to consider adopting animals.
“They have found that the turnover is faster with these designs. It takes a shorter period of time to move animals and make adoptions happen.”
When people first walk in there will be feature areas up front with different animals showcased.
“It will be some of the first things people see,” Markert said. “We want to make it hard for them to walk away without one.”
In the adoption area there will be windows for viewing the animals so people can “window shop” before entering the kennel areas. If you find a cat or dog you like, there will be rooms where you can meet your potential pet.
“You can meet and play to see if you like the animal or not,” Markert said.
Dog kennels will have doors that can be opened during the day to allow them to go into outdoor kennels. There’s also a bigger play area. Those are located on the far side of the building away from the KOA. The kennels are also in the back, with the idea being the dogs won’t see people arrive, get excited and start barking.
The orientation of the building also is shifted so berms in the back will help mute the sound from the dog kennels.
There will be smaller community rooms for cats that are based on modern shelter management design. Each cat apartment will also have an outdoor catio.
The design also features isolation areas for sick animals and a multipurpose community room that can be used for animal or staff training.
“The isolation areas for sick animals will have their own ventilation system so the air doesn’t filter through the rest of the building,” Markert said.
The group hopes to step away from the fundraising stage by the end of October and turn toward preparing for construction. Toward that end the board recently selected Groathouse Construction as its contractor.
Now some additional tweaks to the building plans will be made before presenting them to Planning and Zoning and Cody City Council for approval.
“We have some flexibility in our approach,” Markert said. “If the bids are low we can do more than our original plans but if they’re high we can change some things.”
