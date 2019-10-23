Chronic wasting disease is a many-faceted issue that continues to garner passionate attention from hunters, wildlife advocates and Game and Fish officials statewide. One particular aspect that has taken center stage recently is the relationship of landfills and how and when they take in wild game carcasses.
G&F recently hosted Chronic Wasting Disease Working Group sessions throughout Wyoming over the summer and fall. The group of 32 lawmakers and other wildlife leaders developed eight recommendations G&F will take into consideration before finalizing a CWD management policy the state agency will likely finalize next spring.
“All in all, it was an interesting process,” Joe Tilden, Park County commissioner, said. “I got extremely frustrated at times, but that comes with the territory.”
One of the recommendations was landfills that accept carcasses should be compensated for their services.
Currently, G&F recommends any wild game found with CWD should be disposed of.
No cure exists for CWD. Once transmitted, the illness affects the animal’s brain, causing a steady deterioration, emaciation, erratic behavior and death.
“It’s a terrible way to go,” Tilden said.
There has never been a case of chronic wasting being passed from an animal to a human, but there has long been a federal advisory against eating meat known to be contaminated.
Though in support of the compensation idea, Tilden said he has no idea where funding could come from to fund such an initiative.
“You’re talking a lot of money,” Tilden said.
Furthermore, a hunter who collects a deer in Clark is unlikely to transport it all the way to the county landfill in Cody. Tilden said something along the lines of portable transfer dumpster would also need to be developed.
“That was all on the table,” he said. “It all takes money, but no one had any idea where this money is coming from.”
Currently, Powell brings its solid waste about 90 minutes across the border to Billings, but this excludes carcasses, as any wild game from a CWD-positive state can only enter Montana if it is in the form of cleaned or boiled skulls and packaged meat.
The commissioners recently discussed the scenario that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks could impose even stricter rules when it comes to carcasses crossing state borders, potentially leaving Park County on the hook for a larger quantity of wild game at its compost pit.
“I’m not going to do it for free,” said Tim Waddell, Park County landfill manager. “This is going to come up sooner or later I bet.”
If a deer is killed in a CWD-positive state outside Wyoming, state laws stipulate only edible portions of the animal can be brought in, a rule shared in many other states. Some states like North Carolina extend this restriction to meat taken from all states, while nine states have no restrictions in place when it comes to transporting in wild game.
Most prominent in this debate in Wyoming is Teton County.
For many years Teton County Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling has brought in tons of wild game carcasses at its Trash Transfer Station, where the Wyoming Department of Transportation also brought road kill. That pit was recently ordered to close by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, leaving only about two years of future compost storage space remaining at the landfill, Waddell said.
The Bonneville County, Idaho, landfill across the border that takes in a large chunk of Teton trash, no longer accepts wild game carcasses.
The first case of CWD was found in Teton last year. Tilden said that about 2 percent of all Park County deer have CWD with no documented cases in any elk.
Teton County has considered building an incinerator to dispose of carcass remains, but Waddell said this would be a very expensive option for Park County to consider.
Tilden suggested adding an additional super tag hunting license draw to allocate funds for carcass disposal and CWD research, but he said this idea was rejected by others at the meetings. Tilden said G&F made $1.1 million off its super tag sales this year.
“The G&F department, they were in opposition because they didn’t like set-aside licenses,” Tilden said.
State Sen. Larry Hicks suggested taking 10 percent of proceeds from all county commissioner complimentary licenses but this idea was also shot down.
Tilden said one of the recommendations opposed by nongovernmental organizations was to give funding for more research on CWD.
“Why would you not want a cure?” Tilden questioned.
He said there will be one more meeting held in February to discuss G&F plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.