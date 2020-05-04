Park County Search and Rescue is still searching for a Cody man who went missing Saturday night in the Shoshone Canyon.
On Sunday, the Park County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Michael Alan Shotts, a 50-year-old male known to be in the area of Hayden Arch Bridge around 7:30 p.m. Saturday with his two dogs, had not returned home.
SAR spent Sunday looking for Shotts. Responders immediately found his truck and two dogs. The dogs were wandering outside the truck.
Shotts was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a yellow ball cap. He was was driving a gray 2009 GMC Sierra with a Veteran’s Air Force plate displaying the number “329.”
Around 7:55 p.m. Saturday night, Shotts posted on Facebook, stating he was in the canyon, and asked his friends about a type of snake he found.
Rescue workers searched around the Shoshone River and were fully engaged by 9 a.m. They also searched the northern hillside of the canyon for Shotts.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information about Shotts’ last known whereabouts. Anyone who can provide an idea to his direction of travel or his last known location is asked to call Park County Dispatch at (307) 527-8700 or (307) 754-8700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.