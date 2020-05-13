Veteran Cody School Board trustee Stefanie Bell is looking to make an impact at the state level.
Monday she announced her intention to run for state senate to replace retiring Sen. Hank Coe.
The Republican is the third challenger for the position, along with former Park County commissioner Tim French and Rep. David Northrup, both of Powell.
Bell has been active in her time on the school board in working with state legislators to pass legislation benefitting the district.
“I am a leader with the determination, experience, and skills to represent Park County,” she said. “I am and have been an active volunteer in our community since 1992.”
For the past 20 years, she has served as a trustee for the Cody School District. In addition to working with legislators, she has worked on tweaking a number of big recent policies passed by the district.
“The work is important, and it has been my honor,” she said. “A part of that experience has been an active involvement in legislative issues. I have been drawn to it, and I have been successful.”
She said her interest in the legislative process is not new.
“Serving as a Wyoming School Board Legislative Liaison for many years has given me an opportunity to work closely with legislators and state officials,” Bell said. “I have attended interim committee meetings, participated in the educational recalibration process and testified on many occasions.”
She also touted her ability to work with other members to accomplish her goals.
“I enjoy the work. Collaboration is one of my strengths and a necessary attribute for a successful legislator,” she said. “In Cheyenne, a bill requires a majority to pass, and working well with others is a requirement of the position.”
Bell said she’s proud of many of her accomplishments over the years, but none more so than her focus on students.
“I am proud that my commitment to students results in adults thriving in our community, and raising a family of their own,” she said. “There is no accomplishment more satisfying than helping someone reach their potential.”
She also advocated for construction of a new Sunset School building and said those decisions that helped students were the ones she thinks of first.
“During my 20 years on the board, I have advocated for and continue to support programs that benefit students,” she said. “Initiatives such as Kindergarten Readiness Camp, the talented and gifted program, Heart Mountain Academy and many more.
“When I talk to adults, they share how these opportunities made a difference in their lives, and they thank me. I continue to be excited by the possibilities of Portrait of a Graduate, enhanced computer science courses, robotics, drama classes at the middle school ... so many great opportunities.”
She lists a number of priorities she has as a candidate, including:
• Inalienable Rights – She pledges to protect the right to life, religious freedom and is committed to upholding the Constitution of the United States of America, and the founding documents of the State of Wyoming.
• Education - She said she’s a committed advocate for children.
“I will always support quality education for all Wyoming children,” Bell said. “I support Wyoming Community Colleges and the University of Wyoming.”
• Public lands – She believes in multiple-use and the ease of use in public lands.
“I will support legislation ensuring recreational and outdoor opportunities in Wyoming,” Bell said.
• Local control – As a local official, she said she sees the impact of legislative action that does not respect local control.
“I believe in local authority and the importance of elected governing boards,” she said. “I will respect decisions made locally and work to ensure mutual respect in governance.”
Bell said she’s also committed to maintaining Park County’s stellar quality of life.
“I will support those issues that impact us all – issues from clean water to air service,” she said. “In Park County, we are blessed to live, work and raise our children in a healthy environment with vast opportunities.
“We must always protect what is precious.”
She lives in Cody with her family.
“Public service is a sacrifice for any family, and I wish to thank my husband James and my children for their constant support and encouragement,” Bell said.
Visit her website, stefaniebell.com, for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.