Yellowstone Regional Airport board members met Thursday to determine how portions of the up-to $18.01 million received from the federal government would be spent.
This money must go toward operations and maintenance, and developmental projects. All funding must be spent in the next four years.
Originally, $3.5 million had been proposed for operations and maintenance. After some clarifications and small push back, board members determined $5 million will be devoted, which will be the only money made available immediately by the FAA.
Scott Bell of Morrison-Maierle Engineering said it would be much harder to under-forecast a budget for operations and maintenance and then ask the FAA for more in the future than vice versa. He said leftover funds from this account can be used towards projects.
Heidi Rasmussen, a YRA board member, pushed hard for the $5 million to go to O&M so YRA can be less dependent on the City of Cody and Park County in the long term.
YRA board chairman Bucky Hall said the airport isn’t likely to go to either entity for funding in the next 2-3 years, but Rasmussen said she would like that time to extend for the next decade or more.
Hall could not remember a time when either entity has not financially supported YRA in any one fiscal year. In 2019, the airport received $132,226 from the County and $213,339 from the City.
About $1.75 million will go towards a quick-turn car rental wash facility that was already planned for construction this summer prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remaining roughly $11.2 million will be earmarked for other projects at the airport.
How that money will be divided up and on what projects drew the most disagreement at the meeting. It was decided there will be a public work session to discuss this at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Collier Group Hangar No. 102, just east of Cody Coffee and Choice Aviation.
Equipment acquisition, flight approach ground instruments, and a $8.06 million terminal expansion were some of the projects most discussed. These projects would be divided between two phases: first, spending the guaranteed $11.7 million and then spending of the additional $6.2 million. The lump sum of the terminal expansion – $6.2 million or 77% of that project cost – would happen during the second phase. The terminal expansion is the only project tentatively planned for the second phase.
Rasmussen said she wants funding to go toward airport projects that will generate revenue, like investing in the business park and hangars. She said a terminal expansion wouldn’t raise revenue.
Currently 90% of the airport’s income comes from commercial air traffic.
On Tuesday, $4.2 million in approach improvements to ground base equipment will also be considered among possible projects.
YRA general manager Bob Hooper said projects that should be considered for the CARES Act funding are those that are not eligible for Airport Improvement Program’s match-type funding, or through other grants. Because of such, general aviation taxi lanes and access road upgrades were removed from the project wish list on Thursday.
Rasmussen and fellow YRA board member Jordan Jolley, Joel Simmons of Choice Aviation, developer Harold Musser and Cody City Council Member Glenn Nielson expressed frustration about specific projects being chosen on Thursday without public input, so only general funding numbers for all CARES Act projects have been established at this time.
“We’re talking about $5-$6 million in projects, so I think we should get 20 people in a room to discuss that,” Rasmussen said. “I can’t imagine spending $12 million in 30 minutes, that seems insane.”
Hooper and Bell said the FAA is looking for financial plans as soon as possible and the four-year time limit for spending funds started Thursday, two factors that make the decision-making process relatively urgent.
“We can sit on this and run the risk of losing money,” Bell said.
Hall said he suspects the airport received as much as it did from the CARES Act because the airport submitted documents so quickly.
Jolley and Rasmussen also expressed irritation Hall would not discuss rescinding certain rate hikes recently approved on airport services, as it was not on Thursday’s agenda.
“Are you dictating now, or are we going to do a vote?” Rasmussen questioned.
Hall did not relent and said it can be discussed at the next board meeting on May 13.
The only one of those rate increases that will go into effect before that meeting is general aviation landing fees. Hall said if the rates are rescinded aviators will be refunded for their 13 days of fees, a total of only “a few hundred dollars.”
