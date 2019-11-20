The Cody School Board approved an overall positive audit report Tuesday night.
The good news came a year after dealing with a rocky summer in the business department that resulted in two changes at the helm and an audit report with two material weaknesses identified.
Eric Andrews with accounting firm Fagnant, Lewis & Brinda, PC said this year the district was receiving an unqualified opinion.
“That’s the best report you can get,” Andrews said. “This is what the state is looking for.”
It was the first year the company out of Lander had audited the district and Andrews applauded the staff and administration for their help and effectiveness.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better experience,” he said. “The staff and leadership is top notch.”
He said the only issue identified was a minor one involving financial statements that he said was more of a miscommunication.
Auditors discussed the issue at length with business manager Dawn Solberg and came away satisfied.
On the financial statements the auditors identified 37 million in assets for the district minus liabilities.
“The district’s in good financial shape,” Andrews said.
“In the general fund there are assets of almost-15.5 million that can technically be consumed within 60 days, that’s a healthy net position for the school district.”
Andrews also said auditors found none of the issue that the previous firm had found, which at the time auditors connected to the rocky summer of 2018, where after the resignation of longtime business manager Tom Sarvey, the first replacement left after a few weeks for another job, at which point the district brought on Solberg.
