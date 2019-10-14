Turbidity and suspended sediment concentrations may be higher than normal in the Shoshone River downstream of Willwood Dam for the remainder of October as the Willwood Irrigation District lowers the water level behind the dam in preparation for winter operations.
Lowering the water level is necessary to prevent damage to the canal gates that may occur with freezing temperatures.
The mid-to-late-October timeframe is intended to minimize potential impacts of sediment releases to the downstream fishery, particularly Oct. 15-Nov. 15, the fall spawning period for brown trout and mountain whitefish, according to a release by WID.
WID is coordinating the drawdown with Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Water Development Office, Wyoming State Engineer’s Office, United States Bureau of Reclamation and the United States Geological Survey, so that researchers from the University of Wyoming, USGS, WGFD and WDEQ can collect data during this period.
Work Group 2 recently revised its Operating Recommendations for Willwood Dam. The group plans to update the recommendations once the USGS and University of Wyoming Water Research Program study are completed.
That study is meant to synthesize the current state of knowledge of sediment effects on fisheries, evaluate metrics and approaches for assessing sediment levels in rivers and compile current best management practices for managing sediment behind dams.
Data collection at sites on the Shoshone River downstream of Willwood Dam began in August and intensive monitoring of sensitive spawning habitats is planned for the fall drawdown. The project will continue until about June 2022.
WDEQ also recently completed a second bathymetric survey of deposited sediment behind Willwood Dam.
Efforts to investigate the water started following a release of sediment on the lower Shoshone in 2016 during dam repairs.
The Willwood Irrigation District that operates the dam provides irrigation water for about 11,500 to 12,000 acres of farmland. At the time of the mass discharge the district was replacing redwood planks that block an unused penstock on the dam. The penstock was included in the dam’s original design to generate hydroelectric power, but has never been used. Repairs also were being made to the gate that feeds the main canal.
Resources provided by the group, the list of current recommendations and a place to comment can be found at deq.wyoming.gov/wqd/willwood-dam-and-shoshone-river/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.