Emergency repairs, energy rate hikes, project carryover costs and changes in grant awards have contributed to a negative $537,277 net cash adjustment to the City of Cody’s fiscal year 2019-2020 budget implemented July 1.
City councilors on Aug. 20 approved amending a $43.52 million deficit budget by decreasing expenses by $926,127 and cutting revenue by $1.46 million. With changes, the gap between anticipated revenue and projected expenses grew from a $4.35 million deficit to $4.88 million.
Every year about mid-August the city amends its budget for the new fiscal year.
Leslie Brumage, finance officer, said such adjustments are typical and come from unexpected expense and revenue changes.
The largest decrease in budgeted revenue and expenses for FY19-20 – $1.49 million – was due to pass-through grants, she said.
Because a Wyoming Authentic Products expansion project supported by Forward Cody will not go forward as expected, councilors recently OK’d withdrawing a $748,360 state grant awarded to the city as grant sponsor.
An adjustment for the remaining pass-through grant balance of $738,983 is due to the timing of Forward Cody’s Gunwerks building project.
“More work on the project was completed in FY 18-19 than projected, so the FY 19-20 budget was reduced to reflect that,” Brumage said.
The city started the new budget year with a $9.98 million general operations expense budget, which is $600,000 short on the revenue side. With the recent amendment, city operations dropped further in the hole.
With an adjusted negative $189,561, the city now expects to take close to $800,000 from reserves to cover the deficit.
According to Brumage, with all accounts combined the city’s reserve balance at the end of FY 18-19 was higher than expected due to projects not finished by June 30 and therefore carried over into FY 19-20.
“The general fund unrestricted reserves was projected to be $5.1 million and came in at $5.59 million, so more cash carried over into FY 19-20 as well to help offset those carryovers,” she said
According to agenda documents submitted by Brumage, significant expenses moved from FY 18-19 to the current budget include $201,876 more in equipment purchases such as a dump truck ordered before July 1 not received until after the new fiscal-year start; carryover of $250,028 in maintenance and capital projects such as ongoing electric distribution system maintenance; and $17,000 in purchases of supplies and services not completed by fiscal-year end.
Altogether, increases in energy costs will drain city accounts by a additional $18,979. Due to a recent rate increase by Black Hills Energy planned for April 2020, the city expects to pay $10,783 more than originally thought, and new city electric rates effective with October billing are expected to add $8,196 to the city’s own utility costs.
While some money was set aside in the budget to pay for a new pool filter at the Cody Rec Center, $10,135 more is needed for emergency pool filter replacement.
Weather delays extended several projects past the June 30 budget cutoff as well.
