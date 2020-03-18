After 32 years serving in the Wyoming Legislature, Sen. Hank Coe (R-Cody) is calling it quits. After making the announcement Thursday morning on Wyoming PBS, Coe said walking away from the state capitol building last week was a moment that pulled at his heartstrings.
“It’s a little bit emotional,” Coe said. “I’ll miss … connecting with my constituency up here.”
During his time on the Senate floor, he served as vice president, majority floor leader and president.
But above all else, education is what Coe championed most, after he was asked by first female Wyoming Senate President April Brimmer-Kunz (R-Cheyenne) to chair the education committee once former Sen. Irene Devin (R-Laramie) announced her retirement.
“I said, ‘You’ve got to be out of your mind,’” Coe said with a laugh. “I’ve been here ever since.”
As chair of the Senate education committee since 2003, he has championed policies related to classroom resources, educational accountability, school operations and school construction. Under his leadership, from 2006-2016 the State committed $2.5 billion to school construction.
In 2015, Coe shot down a bill that would have given local school districts and governments gun-control jurisdiction, but in 2017 voted to support a different local control bill that led to the current status on this issue.
“As chair of the Senate education committee for the past 17 years, Senator Coe has led the charge to improve the quality of education here in Wyoming. His legacy will be felt in Wyoming for generations,” said Gov. Mark Gordon in a release Friday.
Coe’s family has a long history in Cody.
Hank’s grandfather William Robertson Coe purchased the Irma Lake Lodge and 495-acre surrounding area on Carter Mountain in 1910 from Buffalo Bill Cody, and his father Henry Coe purchased the Pahaska Teepee Resort property in 1946.
Along with Coe, Sen. Eli Bebout (R-Riverton) also announced his retirement.
Bebout was elected to the Senate in 2007 where he also served as vice president, majority floor leader and Senate president.
“Over the last four decades, Senator Bebout and Senator Coe have been conservative giants in the Wyoming legislature,” Gordon said.
But like any politician, Coe has found his fair share of adversaries. In 2013, Coe drew criticism from Tea Party elements of the Republican Party when he, House Speaker Tom Lubanu (R-Gillette), and Rep. Matt Teeters (R-Lingle), along with support of 63 other senators and former Gov. Matt Mead, stripped State Superintendent of Public Instruction Cindy Hill of her duties. The bill was written, Coe said, because Hill used state and federal funds for programs not authorized by the Legislature, and didn’t cooperate with the Legislature when it came to reforms.
“I’d do it again in heartbeat,” he said. “What we were going through at that time was tumultuous times with the department of education.”
The bill was later ruled unconstitutional by the Wyoming Supreme Court and drew attempted censorship of Coe at the 2014 Park County Republican Convention.
“I won’t miss the campaigns,” Coe said. “The last two campaigns I had were very difficult. A lot of nasty things got said and I’m still offended by a lot of what I went through.”
Coe will be stepping away from the Legislature at a critical juncture in Wyoming history. He voted to pass the most recent budget, but he said he did so with much discontent, holding serious concerns regarding the state’s lack of diversity for sources of revenue.
“We’ve been dependent on a mineral economy for some time,” Coe said. “I don’t see any way around having to have a tax increase in the future.”
Coe said the recent downturn in oil and gas prices is a great cause for concern. Although he said the state has reserves to withstand a short-term crisis, five years of downturn could spell disaster for Wyoming.
“In five years we’re going to have a hell of a mix up,” he said.
Coe, who is turning 74 years old next month, said he knew it was his time to step down.
“I think it’s time to move on,” Coe said. “It’s time for maybe some new, young, fire-in-the-belly-type of somebody to go down there.”
Coe will still perform legislative work through January 2021 and plans to attend 10-12 days of meetings, including the council of state governments sessions in July and ongoing work for his position on the energy council.
After that, he said he will continue and grow his dedication to local boards and organizations like the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and Cody/Yellowstone Air Service, while possibly seeking out additional new appointments. This will be a continuation of the dedication to public service Coe has offered for the past 32 years of his life.
“People have needs and they want help doing stuff,” Coe said. “That’s one of the things I’ve tried to do all along.”
