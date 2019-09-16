Two men who walked up to the rim of Old Faithful geyser to snap photographs from a few feet away were arrested and charged in Yellowstone National Park last week.
The incident occurred Tuesday and was recorded on camera by a bystander who promptly turned over her photos to a Park ranger.
The woman was a tourist with her family waiting for Old Faithful’s regular eruption.
Although arrested and ordered to appear in court in December, the men have not yet been identified. The men face federal charges after taking their morning walk.
Old Faithful, one of the most iconic sights in Yellowstone, erupts every hour or so, spurting boiling water and steam skyward to heights of 150 feet or more. The temperature of the water registers at about 200 degrees Fahrenheit and the steam can be much hotter.
As recently as a year ago, a Colorado man charged with trespassing was banned from Yellowstone for five years.
There have been other thermal feature trespassing incidents in the Park in recent years, some with tragic consequences.
