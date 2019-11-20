To celebrate local small businesses and the contributions they make to Cody’s local economy and its community, Mayor Matt Hall has proclaimed Nov. 30 as Small Business Saturday.
By doing so, Cody’s city government joins advocacy groups as well as public and private organizations across the country that have endorsed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday.
“Cody, Wyoming, supports our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our communities,” Hall said, reading the proclamation during the regular city council meeting Tuesday.
According to the Small Business Administration, 30.7 million small businesses in the United States represent 99.7 percent of all firms with paid employees and those firms are responsible for 64.9 percent of net new jobs created 2000-2018.
Small businesses employ 47.3 percent of the employees in the private sector in America.
According to the proclamation, 94 percent of consumers in the U.S. value the contributions small businesses make in their community and 96 percent of consumers who plan to shop on Small Business Saturday said the day inspires them to go to small, independently-owned retailers or restaurants they have not been to before, or would not have otherwise tried.
Additionally, 92 percent of companies planning promotions on Small Business Saturday said the day helps their business stand out during the busy holiday shopping season. And 59 percent of small business owners said Small Business Saturday contributes significantly to their holiday sales each year.
