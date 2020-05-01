Restaurants in Park County will now be allowed to provide outdoor dining.
In a variance approved by State Health Officer Alexia Harrist late Friday afternoon, it was announced establishments can serve and provide outdoor seating as weather permits.
Tables are required to be spaced six feet apart with only up to six people at each table, preferably of the same household.
All staff will be verbally screened at the start of their shift for COVID-19 and will be required to wear face coverings and disposable gloves when handling items while serving food or clearing tables. Gloves are to be changed before going to a new table.
The order was submitted to the State by Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin.
The order does not preclude businesses who do not have pre-existing outdoor seating areas to set up tables. Bill Crampton, public health nurse for Park County, said local municipalities will work with these establishments to set up at least 2-3 tables.
According to the variance it is the responsibility of the restaurant owner and its staff to adhere to compliance.
Sheridan County has also submitted a similar variance request that asks to allow for modified services in churches. While churches have not specifically been ordered closed in Wyoming, the order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people has effectively shut down most in the state.
County staff are already working on a second variance that would request for indoor seating under certain limitations, that would be unveiled around mid-May, if the State has not already allowed such practices by that point.
In Park County there has only been one confirmed case of COVID-19 that recovered a month ago.
In other new openings, the Park County courthouse will reopen to the public in a limited capacity starting Monday morning.
During a special commissioners meeting held Friday morning, it was decided that only one door will be open for entry into the courthouse. All other doors will be open to use as exits.
At that entry door, a member from Park County Public Health will help guide and manage visitor traffic, to ensure that three or fewer members from the public are in a single department at a given time.
The guidelines will be in effect until May 15 but can be revised before then.
Park County District Court however will continue to follow the directions of the Wyoming Supreme Court and remain closed.
Over the course of the past month, the courthouse has been closed to the public, but nearly every department has allowed individual visitors to enter the building via appointment.
John Gordnier, chair of the Park County board, said the libraries are seeking clarification on the county ruling and are exploring its options for expanding access at this time. He said if it is determined that 10 patrons or less can be in the library at one time, they will likely open soon after.
The Park County Fairgrounds will be allowed to service groups, as long as they agree to adhere to the 10-person or fewer gathering requirements. Lee Livingston, Park County commissioner, said plans are still in the works to have the Park County Fair in at least some capacity.
The Park County Annex building will also be open, and visitation rules will be left up to its tenants.
The commissioners also made it clear during their meeting that they and the Planning and Zoning Commission will only meet online for still some time.
Also discussed at the meeting was a variance that has been submitted by Park County Public Health to the State, to allow for restaurants to provide outdoor dining to customers. The document could receive State approval as early as Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.