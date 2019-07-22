SHERIDAN (WNE) – Wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department trapped and relocated a black bear on July 17 after it broke into a coop and ate poultry eggs on a ranch in north central Sheridan County.
It is the third bear in recent weeks to be relocated after conflicts with humans. In addition, three bears were euthanized.
A 3-year-old male black bear was euthanized on June 24 after being captured in Ranchester.
Because the bear exhibited no fear of humans, the decision was made to euthanize it.
A 2-year-old male black bear was euthanized on June 28 after being trapped in the Bighorn National Forest.
A third bear, a sub-adult male, was euthanized on July 7 after repeatedly accessing unsecured garbage on a property outside Big Horn.
