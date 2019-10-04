The Norris Geyser Basin area in Yellowstone National Park will be shut down Monday and Tuesday for construction in the vicinity.
Road improvement work at Norris Junction will cause closure of the basin, the entrance road, parking lot and the Norris Geyser Basin Museum.
The Norris Campground and the Museum of the National Park Ranger are already closed for the season.
There will be paving which could produce short delays for visitors, although the Grand Loop Road will remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.