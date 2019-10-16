Gov. Mark Gordon lauded the vision and leadership of former Wyoming Governor Matt Mead and the Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming Executive Council on Oct. 8 in a news release, announcing ENDOW’s vision will continue driving state economic diversification efforts as his focus shifts to the next phase, one that includes targeted implementation plans and a transparent analysis of state revenues.
“Three years ago, Gov. Mead tasked a talented group of private and public sector leaders with thinking boldly and outside-the-box to evaluate the barriers we face to economic diversification, as well as the untapped opportunities,” Gordon said. “Thanks to their tremendous efforts and time commitment, ENDOW has helped stretch our imagination and shown us what could be possible for the Wyoming economy of today and tomorrow.
“ENDOW’s vision has directly shaped the Wyoming Business Council’s refreshed strategy, with initiatives and programs specifically targeted to support the energy, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and creative and professional sectors. Now is the time to pivot from ENDOW’s high-level strategy to focused and targeted plans addressing the barriers, enablers and economic engines specifically identified by ENDOW. I look forward to continuing to work in tandem with all state agencies, legislators and the private sector to move these efforts forward.”
ENDOW was announced in November 2016 by Mead with the goal of providing a comprehensive approach to diversifying Wyoming’s economy for the long term. Since its launch, ENDOW has helped advance workforce training and higher-education opportunities, improve broadband and commercial air service, expand international trade activities and agriculture marketing, and delivered a 20-year vision for economic diversification.
With the 20-year strategy and action plans submitted, Gordon will no longer convene the Executive Council to focus time and resources on developing targeted implementation plans and a detailed analysis of the impact diversification will have on state revenues. ENDOW-initiated programs and committees, including the Educational Attainment Council, Rural Council, ENGAGE, Broadband Advisory Council, Wyoming Works, and the Commercial Air Service Improvement Council, will continue.
“ENDOW has given Wyoming a critical framework in which to consider economic diversification moving forward,” said ENDOW Chairman Greg Hill. “I’m grateful to Gov. Mead for his leadership and am tremendously proud of the work of the Executive Council. Gov. Gordon is committed to making informed and thoughtful decisions going forward, and I am eager to support him in this process.”
Gordon noted the importance of understanding how economic diversification will impact Wyoming’s revenue. In the coming weeks, he will announce plans to empower Wyoming’s people and decision-makers with the best possible information on the state’s revenue picture to help inform next steps on economic development.
This effort includes improving transparency and encouraging public engagement in the state budgeting process through a new online platform, along with continuing to work with legislators to develop a detailed modeling structure than can illustrate Wyoming revenue scenarios based on a multitude of economic factors.
