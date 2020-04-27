Quorum Health Corporation, which manages Cody Regional Health and pays the salaries of two of the top management positions, recently filed for bankruptcy.
Under the terms of this pre-packaged plan, Quorum Health will reduce its debt by approximately $500 million.
To implement the plan, Quorum Health filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
The operations of Quorum Health and its hospitals will be unaffected and all facilities are open and available to provide patient care, the company said in a release. The company’s subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, is also continuing to provide the same services to its hospital, health system and healthcare provider clients.
Quorum Health-affiliated hospitals are focused on ensuring employees, physicians and providers can continue to provide care to the patients and communities they serve. The intent of the plan is to ensure that patients and families experience the same care that exists today, the company said. Employees will be paid their wages and benefits in the ordinary course for the work they perform. In addition, the parties to the RSA have agreed and have requested court authority to pay suppliers in full for goods and services provided before and after filing.
“We believe the financial restructuring plan announced today will strengthen our business and enable our community hospitals to continue the important work they are doing in addressing the COVID-19 crisis, as well as serve their patients and communities,” said Bob Fish, Quorum president and CEO.
“Quorum Health has been transparent about the need to restructure our debt over the past year,” he said. “We believe the RSA will significantly reduce our debt and annual interest expense and better position our company, our affiliated hospitals, and our hospital management and consulting company, for future growth.”
