More residents asking for the city’s yard waste pick-up service combined with aging, unreliable sanitation trucks, have prompted the Cody City Council to approve spending $277,000 more than budgeted for vehicle replacement this fiscal year.
Overall projected expenses exceeded revenue by $4.34 million in the original fiscal year 2019-2020 budget. An amendment approved a few months ago put the city deeper in the red. The sanitation truck purchase required a second amendment that takes more money from reserves.
One new sanitation truck is already approved as part of the FY 19-20 budget. The city would like to buy another garbage truck because of maintenance issues. But a second truck is not scheduled for replacement until next year.
At a recent council meeting, finance director Leslie Brumage and Phillip Bowman, public works director, explained why there is a need to accelerate the purchase.
“Moving into calendar year 2020, the sanitation division anticipates having an additional route to serve one day per week as grass and leaf recycling is expanded to more customers in the city and making it more critical to minimize vehicle outages,” reads an agenda report submitted by Brumage summarizing the request.
According to the report, sanitation vehicle replacement is based primarily on total hours used, and a truck becomes a candidate for replacement when it’s been used for at least 10,000 hours.
As of last December, the truck already approved for replacement had about 11,400 hours of use, and the truck recently recommended for replacement had reached 12,900 hours. Both have continued to accumulate hours.
Two back-up trucks are available for use when the main trucks are out of service and at many times through the year both back-up vehicles were placed into regular service.
When councilman Glenn Nielsen asked about the maintenance issues, Bowman said the second truck is one of the sanitation division’s oldest. It has electrical problems and its engine is experiencing transmission issues.
“We’d like to advance this (purchase) to minimize our dependence on (back-up) sanitation trucks,” he said. “We’re running into a situation when we’re using our back-up trucks consistently.
Bowman said the trucks are subject to a lot of hours and tough use.
“I feel this is the best path forward,” he added.
Councilors voted 7-0 to amend the budget, thereby upping the sanitation truck budget to $554,000.
The amended budget takes $44,445 from the city’s solid waste fund and the remaining $232,555 balance from vehicle replacement.
Brumage said there is enough money in the sanitation division reserves to cover the extra cost.
Based on the time it takes to manufacture new sanitation vehicles, both can be delivered and available for use in June or July.
With two FY 19-20 budget amendments, overall revenue has dropped from $39.17 million in the original budget to $37.75 million. Expenses have gone down from $43.52 million on July 1 to $42.91 million. Changes to date increase the city’s budget shortfall to $5.16 million over all accounts, including the general fund, four utility accounts, pass through grants, vehicle replacement and a few others.
Two more sanitation trucks are due for replacement in FY 21-22. City staff, however, will consider bumping those trucks for replacement up a year, according to the report.
Street sweeper
At the same Nov. 5 meeting, the council awarded a bid of $285,681 to Titan Machinery for a street sweeper.
Titan bid $302,181 less $16,500 for the city street division’s 1995 Ford chassis with 2011 sweeper body as trade-in.
Bowman said of five companies contacted, two submitted bids. The low bid of $265,520 with trade-in from Kois Brothers Equipment did not meet required minimum specifications.
Streets superintendent Rob Kramer had identified numerous questionable items, Bowman explained.
But the three key issues had to do with an engine that could not be services at the city shop; a stainless steel hopper liner expected to wear out faster and is not serviceable; and a smaller side broom that could lead to a shorter life span.
Even with the higher bid, the purchase is still under the $300,000 budget.
