Should a Cody School District bus driver be allowed to conceal carry?
That question and other the issues posed took up some of the most time as the Cody School Board began the lengthy process of reviewing the district’s concealed carry policy April 7 at a special board meeting.
The review comes nearly two years after Cody became one of the state’s first districts to pass a policy allowing certain staff to carry firearms for defense.
The review was planned when trustees approved the policy back in 2018.
Trustees offered a number of changes and also spent a long time discussing various aspects of the policy. An idea to remove lay coaches – people who coach a sport but are not full-time faculty or staff – did not gain enough traction,but most agreed on the problems inherent in bus drivers carrying.
Some, most vocally trustee Stefanie Bell, didn’t like the idea of training being spent on an individual who may only be in the school a handful of times.
Even trustee John McCue, who said he had no issues with anyone allowed to carry as long as they went through the proper training and vetting, said he could see issues with a bus driver effectively concealing at all times.
Chair Brandi Nelson also worried about having to purchase biometric boxes to install in buses for drivers concealing, as that is an option for school teachers when they don’t feel they can conceal a firearm on their person.
“I would like to get (trustee) Jenni’s (Rosencranse) input on this,” Nelson said. “I’m hearing more on taking bus drivers off. We may have to resume this conversation at the (regular) board meeting.”
Trustees also made minor tweaks to the language of the policy, along with a few bigger changes.
With only McCue opposed, trustees agreed to increase the time teachers need to be in the district before applying to concealed carry from two to five years.
Nelson said that was an addition Rosencranse, who was not able to make the meeting, had requested.
Rosencranse is one of three trustees who were on the board when the original policy passed, along with Bell and Tom Keegan. Of the three, Rosencranse is the only board member who voted for the policy, although the other two put a great deal of effort into fine-tuning it during the long stretch to adoption.
