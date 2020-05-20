A grizzly bear was relocated from the South Fork to the Camp Creek drainage Sunday.
At the direction of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated an adult male.
The bear was preemptively captured for habituated behavior on private lands near the South Fork. In cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Shoshone National Forest, the bear was relocated to the Camp Creek drainage roughly 30 miles northwest of Cody.
