A Colorado man who stabbed and killed his girlfriend and brought her body to Powell has pleaded guilty to second degree murder in connection with her death.
Jonathan Akin was originally scheduled to be sentenced in Adams County District Court in Colorado on Tuesday but that hearing has been pushed back to May 29.
In November 2018, Akin, who was 22 years old at the time of the crime, walked into the Powell Police Department and informed staff he had killed his girlfriend and her body was in his car trunk.
Originally, Akin had been charged with first degree murder, but in the plea deal finalized in January, that was reduced to a second degree murder charge.
Colorado law states first degree murder occurs when, “after deliberation and with the intent to cause the death of a person other than himself, he causes the death of that person or of another person.” Second degree murder requires an awareness that death is practically certain to result from actions, but is lacking in premeditation.
According to the Colorado warrant for his arrest, Akin admitted to killing Autumn Rivera, 21, at their Thornton, Colo., apartment, but said he “blacked out” and did not remember how the murder occurred. He then drove the body, which he wrapped in a blanket, to his mother’s house in Deaver, where he spent a night before turning himself in.
He faces 25-40 years in prison as part of his deal with prosecutors.
