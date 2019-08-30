A Powell High School senior is recovering after a rollover crash on Lane 9, caused him to be ejected from his truck Tuesday morning.
Ethan Asher, 18, was taken to Powell Valley Healthcare and then airlifted to Billings. He had heart surgery to repair a torn aorta and was placed into a medically induced coma, according to a social media post by his parents.
“He has always been a fighter and we don’t expect this to be any different,” the post reads in part. “We thank you all for the overwhelming support and ask that you continue to pray along with us for God to make our son whole again.”
Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday the Park County Sheriff’s Office dispatch was advised of a single-vehicle rollover crash at 1317 County Lane 9. A Park County Sheriff’s deputy immediately responded to the scene, as did units from the Powell Fire Department and an ambulance from Powell Valley.
Upon arrival at the scene, the deputy observed a silver 2007 Dodge pickup truck facing northwest in a field where it had rolled from the westbound lane. The vehicle was unoccupied as Asher, who was ejected on the second of three rotations of the truck, had already been transported by ambulance to the hospital.
The investigation of the crash, via physical evidence at the scene, revealed Asher was eastbound in the 1300 block of Lane 9 when the vehicle appeared to veer off the roadway on the eastbound shoulder. Asher then overcorrected to his left whereby the vehicle began to rotate approximately 140 degrees counter clockwise and enter a sideways slide.
The vehicle then exited the roadway from the westbound lane, tipped and began to roll. It struck a wire fence and continued to roll three complete revolutions, coming to rest on its wheels in the field.
Asher was ejected from the driver-side window and came to rest west of the vehicle’s final resting place.
It was determined Asher was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The front air bags also did not deploy.
Park County Road and Bridge employees nearby were some of the first people to respond to the scene and the day after the incident posted on Facebook of the experience.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Asher family and friends today,” it reads. “Several Park County Road and Bridge employees are lifelong friends of the family and provided assistance and did their best to comfort Ethan until the paramedics could arrive.
“We are all Powell Panthers today and are pulling for you Ethan!”
Asher was the starting quarterback for the Panthers in 2018 and had been taking reps for the position this year in practice.
His mother posted Thursday morning he is improving, however his spine was severed and doctors have said he won’t be able to walk again.
“We have a long road ahead of us, lots of waiting, but we stand in faith that God can complete Ethan’s body. That God can heal Ethan completely from head to toe.”
The community has offered its support, including holding a vigil Wednesday night.
In Cody donations were taken at the Friday football scrimmage and will also be accepted at the weekend Border Wars volleyball tournament.
Also on Friday, Riverton High School showed its support by asking fans who watch Powell football and volleyball play in Riverton for donations to go to Asher’s medical expenses.
Natrona County High School, which sports the same colors as Powell – orange and black – is also raising funds for the family during its scrimmage.
