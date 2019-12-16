A two-vehicle accident occurring in the South Fork on Saturday night drew fire responders and emergency medical services.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol also responded to the accident that occurred near the intersection of the South Fork Highway and Chugwater Drive around 6:22 p.m.
Conditions on area roads were icy and slick that evening.
The Sheriff’s Office would not provide any other details on the incident as WHP had jurisdiction over the accident. The responding Highway Patrol trooper was not available for comment as of 10 a.m. Monday.
Julie Molaskey said her husband, Ed Molaskey, although not getting a good look at the accident due to darkness, had driven by and said it looked bad.
Firefighters performed traffic control during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.