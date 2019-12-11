Wyoming Legacy Meats, known for its natural Wyoming beef products, is expanding work space at its facility in Cody’s North Industrial Park.
The 36-by-36-foot addition to Wyoming’s only U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified slaughter and processing facility will add more area for meat cutting, processing and packaging.
“We just don’t have enough room here,” Randy Walters, plant manager, said.
Plans are to modernize the packaging system by adding a machine for stuffing meat into bags. Manual labor will remain part of the process. But Walters said instead of people, a Rollstock machine will put meat into packaging pockets.
“It can do four to six times more,” he said. “It’s a lot faster and a lot more efficient and a lot better looking packaging.
The new system could help grow business.
Walters said the USDA certification along with modernization with professional packaging has drawn interest from retail customers and farmers in states such as Nevada and Montana who slaughter and do their own meat processing for retail sales.
“Because we’re a USDA facility, we can do (processing for retail) and give them a nice looking package,” he said.
The expansion could mean additional jobs. Walters said he’d like to double the 10-11 people now employed.
Local owners
Wyoming Legacy Meats operates under Schmidt Realty Investments, a limited liability company owned by Cody physicians and ranchers Frank and Caety Schmidt.
The couple opened their slaughterhouse and meat packaging business at 74 Road 2AB in 2017. The slaughterhouse processes all natural meat from their two ranches: the Double Doc Ranch in Cody and the Flitner Ranch in Shell.
They also have part ownership in The Meatery, a new combination restaurant and retail fresh meat store at 1001 Sheridan.
Addition details
The City of Cody Planning and Zoning Board recently approved exterior building and site plans for the addition, which will add 1,296-square-feet to the 5,568-square-foot building that contains a slaughterhouse, sales area and cold storage warehouse.
Walters said the hope is to begin building the addition on the 2-acre property as soon as weather allows.
Stowell said because the main building is USDA certified, the addition will require federal inspection for meat processing. Local permits are limited to building, zoning and utilities.
Sewer discharge
The septic tank and underground leach system on the property, updated in 2001, is Department of Environmental Quality approved.
Because waste from the beef slaughter process adds to the city sewer system, volume is monitored. To ensure the treatment system is not overloaded, Wyoming Legacy Meats and the City of Cody entered an agreement a few years ago addressing wastewater treatment and sewer discharge from the facility.
In the agreement, Wyoming Legacy Meats agrees to add another septic tank unit if future conditions so warrant.
Stowell said the public works department is concerned the septic tank series is not sufficient to serve the addition.
“The capacity of the tank system is pretty much maxed out,” Stowell said. “We’re saying now is the time to install that additional tank.”
He said public works based its conclusion on the effluent coming from the Road 2AB sewer main. The waste has an undesirable high ammonia and nitrate content – apparently due to organic discharges such as blood, fat and meat from the slaughterhouse.
A condition for site plan approval is for Wyoming Legacy Meats to install a dual chamber, 1,500-gallon septic tank along the discharge line and downstream of an existing tank.
Parking adjusted
The facility has a meat sales area, which meant the number of parking spaces was a factor for P&Z approval.
City ordinance says all maneuvering has to occur on the property and not in the right of way.
Stowell said the area is large enough for 20 vehicles; however, the 4-foot depth is less than code requires. A condition for approval is to reduce parking spaces to 16 – still adequate for customer volume – and make them at least 10 1/2 feet wide rather than the 9-foot minimum.
Wyoming Legacy Meats of Cody was among three Wyoming beef businesses to participate in a showcase of the Wyoming beef business.
Fans were encouraged to taste the difference in Wyoming beef during the University of Wyoming Border War football game against Colorado State University Nov. 22 in Laramie.
Wyoming beef burgers were sold at a concessions stand in the stadium. Lockhart Cattle Company in Jackson and Wyoming Custom Meats, Hudson, also provided beef for the game.
WLM teams with state to market beef
The Wyoming Business Council teamed up with the Wyoming Beef Council, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association and the Wyoming Meat Processors Association to promote Wyoming-grown beef. The campaign highlights the high-quality beef raised and available in Wyoming.
The partnership includes a social media campaign with facts about the Wyoming beef industry and directs buyers to websites where they can learn more about Wyoming beef and where to buy it.
“Our goal is to strengthen the state’s beef industry by making Wyoming residents more aware of the availability of locally-raised and produced beef,” said Ron Gullberg, WBC business development director.
