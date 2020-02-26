Cody to play big role in recalibration
Cody School District is getting an in-depth analysis as part of the next round of school recalibration set to begin following the current legislative session.
Legislators are expected to vote on appointing a new recalibration committee during the session.
It’s a step in a process that repeats every five years to update how the state adjusts the formula to determine equitable funding of the state’s school districts. Interim superintendent Peg Monteith said the possibility that the process will include revisiting the “basket of goods” was exciting.
“That hasn’t been looked at in way too long,” she said.
What it means is the state will have a chance to reevaluate what it provides to best serve students.
Wyoming’s current “basket of goods” includes reading/language arts, social studies, math, science, fine arts/performing arts, physical education, health and safety, humanities, career/vocational education, foreign cultures and languages, applied technology, and government and civics.
Students at the capitol
For the second session in a row, Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) has help on some of her bills in the form of Cody High School students, who lobbied local legislators in Cheyenne.
“Several of their bills did well,” Newsome said.
That included both bills Newsome sponsored or co-sponsored and other bills identified by the students.
House Bill 48, which imposes stricter penalties on voyeurism, passed the house, and House Bill 32, which allows for resident tuition for military members and families who may have moved out of state on assignment, is on the house floor.
Buses in check
Rep. David Northrup (R-Powell) is shepherding a house bill that would prevent districts from overlapping bus routes to try and entice students closer to another district by providing bus service.
Not an issue in Park County, it’s written primarily to address problems in Fremont County, as Northrup said just about every district in the county sends buses into Riverton – but prior to the session local school leaders looked for assurance it wouldn’t cause an issue up here.
For instance, Meeteetse School District sends a bus down to the rest stop on the road between Meeteetse and Thermopolis to pick up students in a family living there, despite that family being in the Hot Springs district, because the family lives closer to Meeteetse.
Northrup said he’s solved possible concerns by adding a portion to the bill that allows districts to communicate and allows districts to go into another district, as Meeteetse does, to make it work.
