For the first time in more than two years a pool of Park County citizens will be called on to perform jury duty for a criminal case.
It is all part of the Dennis Klingbeil murder trial that has been many months in the making. The alleged crime was committed nearly a year ago and since the early part of the year court staff have been making preparations for the jury aspect of the trial.
Nearly every criminal case that comes through Park County District Court is assigned trial dates, but almost all cases are settled with a plea bargain before ever making it to trial stage, which involves large organizational and economic constraints.
Due to the severity of the crime Klingbeil is being charged with – alleged first degree murder – and his continued insistence at disputing the charges, the case has progressed toward a trial for the past six months.
The trial was originally set to be heard in March but was delayed in January when the state entered a high quantity of new evidence for the case.
Since the late winter months county court staff have been making plans for the jury selection, randomly selecting citizens to perform their civic duty through registered voter and licensed driver lists.
To be eligible to be considered as jurors individuals must state they have little knowledge of and have formed no opinion on the case they are being asked to hear.
Park County clerk Patra Lindenthal said the county originally selected 85 people to sit as jurors but 15 have already been excused for personal conflicts.
This leaves 70 people who will be due in court the first day of trial, Aug. 5.
When they congregate at the Park County Courthouse that day, names will be pulled from a hopper. The first 32 people whose names are selected will be questioned on their ability to serve as jurors.
From this 32 both county prosecutors and defense attorneys will take an even 16-16 split of the jury pool and select final jurors through the voir dire questioning process. If they can’t find enough candidates from that quota more names will be placed in the hopper.
Each side will be allowed nine total peremptory challenges, which allows a potential juror to be dismissed without any given reason.
“Neither side ends up with everyone they want,” Lindenthal said.
How the two legal teams will choose their final six jurors each is based on a variety of factors ranging from possible conflicts of interest, sympathy or prerogatives jurors may have toward the defendant, which can stem from connections mundane as a similar profession.
“Sometimes it will seem to us like someone will be the perfect juror but then they’ll still get thrown out,” Lindenthal said.
When their work is complete 12 people will make up the final jury with two additional people picked to serve as alternates.
If for some reason 12 candidates cannot be found among the jury pool the trial will be delayed until more jurors can be found, Lindenthal said.
By serving on the jury each member receives a $30 per day payment and if they live more than 10 miles round trip from the courthouse will receive a free lunch. Jurors also receive free meals during deliberation. If the trial extends longer than five days jurors can make $50 a day upon the judges’ discretion.
How long the trial will take is unknown but Judge Bill Simpson has said at past court hearings he expects the trial to take up to about two weeks. The trial is set to be heard Aug. 5-8, Aug. 12-16, and if necessary Aug. 19-20.
Simpson said at an April Park County Commissioner meeting a recent three-day civil court jury trial cost $3,575 to pay the jury and bailiff. He said the upcoming Klingbeil trial could cost $8,000-$10,000.
Each trial day will start at 9 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m.
She said after a 9 a.m. start to the jury process, she expects that aspect to finish and opening arguments will be ready to be heard by 1 p.m.
Lindenthal said to be wary of phone fraud that demands citizens pay a fee for missing jury duty. If someone does miss jury duty they will be notified through a sheriff’s warrant and will be instructed on penalties through a court hearing.
Mike Blonigen, a former Natrona County District Attorney, was hired to assist with Klingbeil’s prosecution as a special deputy prosecuting attorney. Blonigen has indicated he will be the only member of the state’s prosecution that will speak from the bench during the trial. Simpson said he will be allowed members of the district attorney’s office to join him on the bench as support staff, but Blonigen has said he does not plan to enact this.
