On Friday, first lady Melania Trump was to take a tour of Old Faithful and Grand Prismatic at Yellowstone National Park. However, due to a winter storm forecast that part of the first lady’s trip to Wyoming was cancelled.
Trump made a two-day trip to Wyoming starting Thursday. On that day, she was met with large crowds and a local Boy Scout troop, who she spoke with individually before going on a rafting trip with 10 fourth-graders from the Teton County School District.
Friday, Trump travelled to Grand Teton National Park where she met with more young Wyoming students as well as Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and Acting Superintendent of Grand Teton National Park Gopaul Noojiabail.
Trump’s visit to the national parks and meetings with local Boy Scouts and students was a part of her “Be Best” initiative, an anti-bullying and anti-drug campaign created to bring out the best in America’s youth.
One of the pillars of the “Be Best” initiative is “well-being,” with Trump encouraging American children to explore the natural world as a way of keeping good physical health. As such, she presented the students she met with Every Kid Outdoor Passes that give the children free access to more than 2,000 federally operated facilities across the country.
“I was glad to promote the National Park Service’s Every Kid Outdoors program with Interior Secretary Bernhardt,” Trump said in a release. “Giving these free passes out so youths can see more of America’s national parks and lands is what BE BEST is all about: Providing children the tools and support they need to improve their well-being and appreciate our country’s unique and spectacular resources.”
The third and final part of her Wyoming trip was to include a stop at the Old Faithful boardwalk under reconstruction with funding from the Department of the Interior.
“Due to the weather forecasts for Yellowstone, the first lady will not be able to visit the park later this afternoon,” the White House announced Friday.
Trump’s motorcade, instead of going to Yellowstone, made stops at Snake River Overlook, the T.A. Moulton Barn and the Grand Teton National Park sign, before traveling to the Jackson Hole Airport where Trump boarded a flight back to Washington D.C. around 12:35 p.m.
Despite the snow, Old Faithful was still getting large crowds in the autumn season. In fact, while some people were huddling in the Old Faithful Inn or the Visitor’s Center, others were enjoying Yellowstone with a wintery backdrop. Linda Lee, of California, was taking pictures of the snowflakes falling around Old Faithful.
“We knew it was coming, and we actually wanted to see it before we packed up our camper,” Lee said.
“It is just beautiful, seeing this snow in such a place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.